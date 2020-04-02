Roy notched 18 points in his first full year with Los Angeles prior to the hiatus and regularly topped 20 minutes of ice time in the final month before the pause.

What really makes Roy an exciting long-term fantasy prospect is that he's plus-16 on a bad defensive squad and has managed four goals despite shooting just 3.6 percent. That should improve with time, and if it does, it should lead to a solid increase in his point totals. If your league rewards defense, he should be rostered in any format; if not, his value is currently limited to dynasty leagues.