Roy notched an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

Roy had an odd run for a defenseman -- he went 17 games without a helper while scoring four goals in that span. He finally played provider again Thursday by setting up a third-period Gabriel Vilardi goal. The addition of Vladislav Gavrikov to the Kings' blue line will potentially impact Roy's ice time. Roy will likely be limited to a bottom-four role the rest of the way. He's at 20 points (one shy of his career high) with 112 shots on net, 93 hits, 115 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 63 outings overall.