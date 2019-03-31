Kings' Matt Roy: Provides assist
Roy supplied an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Blackhawks.
He also skated a season-high 20:21 in the contest. Roy has four points and 41 blocks in 21 games this season. The 24-year-old blueliner is still finding his way on offense, but the heavy minutes indicate he has the trust of interim coach Willie Desjardins, at least defensively.
