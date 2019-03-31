Roy supplied an assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Blackhawks.

He also skated a season-high 20:21 in the contest. Roy has four points and 41 blocks in 21 games this season. The 24-year-old blueliner is still finding his way on offense, but the heavy minutes indicate he has the trust of interim coach Willie Desjardins, at least defensively.

More News
Our Latest Stories