Roy blocked eight shots and delivered two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Roy has skated in seven games since his call-up from AHL Ontario on Feb. 16, but he has yet to record a point at the NHL level. He does have 25 blocks and 13 hits in that span, but Friday's birthday boy will have to hope turning 24 will bring better fortunes with scoring.

