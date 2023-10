Roy logged an assist, five shots on goal and three hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Roy helped out on an Alex Laferriere goal in the first period. While Drew Doughty and Mikey Anderson have led the way on the blue line, Roy has been solid in a second-pairing role. The 28-year-old defenseman has three assists, 18 shots on net, 18 hits, 18 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-1 rating through eight games.