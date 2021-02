Roy (upper body) posted two shots on goal, two hits and a pair of blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Roy was hurt against the Wild on Jan. 28 when he was boarded by Kevin Fiala. The 25-year-old Roy stepped into a second-pairing role Tuesday, playing 20:53 in the contest. The Michigan native has three helpers, 16 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-3 rating in nine outings this season.