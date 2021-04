Roy cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Sunday, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

Roy will begin practicing, and he could return to the lineup as soon as Tuesday's matchup versus the Ducks. The Kings are 13-12-5 with Roy in the lineup and 3-8-1 without him in the fold, so his presence would be a boost to the Kings' blue line. Roy has accrued nine points through 30 NHL games, so he's not fantasy-relevant outside of deep formats.