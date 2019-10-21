Kings' Matt Roy: Scoreless through eight
Roy has yet to find the stat sheet in eight games this season for Los Angeles.
Roy not finding the net isn't much of a surprise, but given that he posted 21 assists last year at AHL Ontario, it is a little stunning that he's yet to even record a helper in 2019. With around 15 minutes of ice time a night, Roy will get chances, but odds are that he's going to be much more of a help to the Kings than he will to your fantasy team this year.
