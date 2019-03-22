Kings' Matt Roy: Scores first NHL goal
Roy scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.
The Kings dressed seven defensemen for this contest, but the rookie Roy was the only blueliner to find twine. He added two hits and three blocked shots, raising his season totals to three points, 29 hits and 38 blocks in 16 games. All of his three points have come in his last four appearances.
