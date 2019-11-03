Kings' Matt Roy: Scores goal for first point
Roy scored a goal on five shots, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
It was arguably the best game of the year for the 24-year-old defenseman, as he finally cracked the goose egg on his season scoring line. Roy has added 24 shots on goal, 25 blocked shots and 21 hits in 14 games this year. Despite the good showing Saturday, he's still a third-pairing defenseman on an offensively challenged team -- that's not going to attract fantasy owners' interest.
