Roy scored a goal and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Senators.

Roy opened the scoring early in the first period, knocking home a rebound off a Sean Durzi shot. The goal was Roy's first since Oct. 18. The 27-year-old blueliner now has four goals and eight assists through 28 games this season. Roy's value will be higher in leagues that value defensive stats as he now has 37 hits and 53 blocked shots.