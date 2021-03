Roy scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Roy scored one minute into the game, but that was the extent of the Kings' offense against Vegas goalie Robin Lehner. The 26-year-old Roy has scored twice in the last three games. He's up to nine points, 44 shots, 38 hits, 38 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 28 appearances overall.