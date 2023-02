Roy scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

Roy buried a feed from Phillip Danault on an odd-man rush to cut the Kings' deficit to 3-2 early in the third period. Roy is up to 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) through 61 games this season, two shy of his career high set last season. The 27-year-old blueliner typically plays a stay-at-home role defensively, where he's logged 90 hits and 113 blocked shots.