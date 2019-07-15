Kings' Matt Roy: Secures two-year contract
Roy inked a two-year, $1.4 million contract with the Kings on Monday.
A seventh-round pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Roy averaged 17:08 of ice time in his 25 games at the NHL level last season. With the Kings' current roster of skaters, the 24-year-old should continue skating in a bottom-four role during this two-year deal.
