Roy provided an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Roy has a shorthanded goal and two helpers over his last four contests. It's an unusual burst of offense for the 27-year-old defenseman, who is typically limited to more of bottom-four, stay-at-home role in the Kings' defensive structure. He's up to 15 points, 79 shots on net, 86 blocked shots, 71 hits and a plus-3 rating through 45 contests, which is enough all-around production to be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats.