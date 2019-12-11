Play

Roy provided two assists, a pair of shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.

Roy was good at finding Tyler Toffoli in this contest -- both assisted on Dustin Brown's first-period goal, and Roy had the primary helper on Toffoli's score in the middle frame. The blueliner has three points over his last two games, and nine points through 32 appearances overall.

