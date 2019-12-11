Kings' Matt Roy: Serves up pair of helpers
Roy provided two assists, a pair of shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.
Roy was good at finding Tyler Toffoli in this contest -- both assisted on Dustin Brown's first-period goal, and Roy had the primary helper on Toffoli's score in the middle frame. The blueliner has three points over his last two games, and nine points through 32 appearances overall.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.