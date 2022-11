Roy notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Roy helped out on Carl Grundstrom's second goal of the contest. The assist ended a five-game point drought for Roy, who has been mainly a defensive presence in a bottom-four role lately. The blueliner has three goals, two helpers, 23 shots on net, 22 blocked shots, 12 hits and a minus-1 rating through 11 games.