Roy registered an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Following a run of seven points over seven games in December, Roy went on an eight-game point drought that he snapped with the helper Thursday. The 24-year-old has 14 points, 78 shots on goal, 72 hits and 68 blocks through 46 appearances. He'll need to be a bit more consistent before he earns the trust of fantasy owners.