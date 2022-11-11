Roy notched an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Roy got the puck up to Phillip Danault, who was joined by goal-scorer Kevin Fiala on the final rush of the game. The assist was Roy's third in his last six games. The 27-year-old blueliner has been steady in a bottom-four role this season, logging seven points, 30 shots on net, 32 blocked shots, 20 hits and a minus-1 rating. While his offense so far is solid for a blueliner, his lack of power-play time makes it look a bit unsustainable.