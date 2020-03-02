Kings' Matt Roy: Stays defense-focused
Roy ranks third on the Kings in hits with 125 and leads the team in blocked shots with 91, one of only five Kings above 60 blocks.
Roy isn't really scoring at the moment, but that's OK in formats where he's owned because he's a top-quality defensive player. The Kings are going to keep giving him plenty of ice time, so if your league values defensive stats, he's a must-own. If not, there's little reason to roster him.
