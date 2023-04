Roy scored a goal in a 5-4 overtime loss to Edmonton in Game 4 on Sunday.

Roy put the Kings up 4-3 early in the third period, but LA couldn't hold onto that lead. The defenseman has recorded at least a point in four of his last five outings, and he has a goal and three points in four playoff contests this year. During the regular season, Roy contributed nine goals and 26 points in 82 appearances.