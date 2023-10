Roy has a team-high 10 PIM in three contests this season.

Roy had just 22 PIM in 82 contests last season, and his career high is 28, so this is quite the spike for him. All his penalties in 2023-24 have been two-minute minors, putting him in a three-way tie with Toronto's Tyler Bertuzzi and Montreal's Josh Anderson for the most minors with five. Roy also has six shots, five hits and eight blocks this year. He hasn't recorded a point yet after finishing 2022-23 with nine goals and 17 assists.