Kings' Matt Roy: Tallies in Saturday's loss
Roy scored a goal on four shots and blocked three shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.
Roy's goal at 5:24 of the third period answered a run of four straight lamp-lighters for the Flames. The Kings weren't able to get another one, however. Roy has three goals and four assists in 31 contests this season, officially passing the six points he had in 25 games as a rookie last year. He's added 51 shots on goal, 51 blocks and 45 hits.
