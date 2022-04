Roy scored a goal on four shots, blocked four shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Roy has settled back into a top-four role since he returned from a lower-body injury. He has a goal and two helpers in his last eight contests. For the season, the 27-year-old blueliner is at a career-high 20 points with 153 shots on net, 124 hits, 102 blocked shots and a plus-22 rating in 66 outings.