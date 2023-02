Roy scored a goal on four shots and blocked four shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Roy has two goals and a plus-2 rating over his last five contests. The 27-year-old defenseman capped off a four-goal second period that gave the Kings all they needed for this win. Roy is up to seven tallies, 17 points, 92 shots on net, 87 hits, 106 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 55 appearances. He's on track for a career year, and he could be a solid depth defenseman in fantasy.