Roy notched a pair of helpers in a 4-3 defeat to Edmonton in Game 5 on Wednesday.

Roy was able to bring a six-game pointless streak to a close with his two helpers but it wasn't enough to stave off elimination for Los Angeles. Unless the Kings can come to an agreement soon, the blueliner is set to be an unrestricted free agent July 1. Roy should have plenty of offers if he goes to the open market after reaching the 20-point mark for the third consecutive campaign.