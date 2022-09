Villalta will guard the home goal Wednesday versus the Sharks, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Villalta will get the nod in this contest as the starter, though he may still play just half the game or two periods before giving way to a backup. The 23-year-old projects as the Kings' No. 3 goalie this year, meaning he'll begin with AHL Ontario unless Cal Petersen (undisclosed) is sidelined at the start of the campaign.