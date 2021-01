Villalta (undisclosed) was placed on the taxi squad by the Kings.

Villalta was selected by Los Angeles in the third round of the 2017 NHL Draft and split time between the AHL and ECHL last year. In 22 games with the Reing, the 21-year-old goalie went 10-6-2 with a .899 save percentage. Once Cal Petersen (COVID) is cleared to return, Villalta figures to be demoted to the minors.