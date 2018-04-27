Kings' Matt Villalta: Secures entry-level deal

Villalta inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Los Angeles on Friday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Villalta has a phenomenal season with OHL Sault Ste. Marie, in which he posted a 40-5-2 record with a 2.58 GAA. The 18-year-old will likely be given time to develop and figures to spend the 2018-19 campaign in juniors before getting a chance to play for AHL Ontario or ECHL Manchester.