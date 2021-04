Villalta was assigned to AHL Ontario on Monday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Troy Grosenick will take Villalta's spot on the taxi squad. Villalta, 21, will benefit from a more consistent role with the minor-league affiliate. He has a lot of development left before making the leap, as he's generated an .872 save percentage and a 3-6-0 record through 10 AHL appearances.