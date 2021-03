Villalta was reassigned to the taxi squad Friday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

Villalta was the backup for Troy Grosenick on Wednesday, but with Cal Petersen off the COVID-19 list, Villalta doesn't have a spot on the active roster anymore. A third-round pick in 2017, Villalta owns an .873 save percentage and 3.40 GAA in six AHL games this season.