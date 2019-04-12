Villalta stopped all 25 shots he faced in Sault Ste. Marie's 3-0 Game 4 win over Saginaw in OHL playoff action Thursday.

Down 3-0 in the series and on the verge of being swept, Villalta's strong effort allows the Greyhounds to see a Game 5. Although he was great on Thursday, the former 2017 third-round selection (72nd overall) is in the midst of his second straight poor (3.51 GAA, .878 save percentage) playoff run. Villalta has ideal size for a goaltender at 6-foot-4, but he had a wildly inconsistent season for Sault Ste. Marie. Already signed to an entry-level contract with Los Angeles, Villalta will turn pro for the 2019-20 season.