Kings' Matt Villalta: Strong effort Saturday for OHL Sault Ste. Marie

Villalta stopped 34 of 36 shots in OHL Sault Ste. Marie's 4-2 win over Kitchener on Saturday.

The Greyhounds were forced to go seven games against Owen Sound in Round 2 of the playoffs, but Villalta's strong performance on Saturday has them up 2-0 over Kitchener in their quest to head to the OHL Final. When you combine the playoffs and regular season, Villalta now has a 50-8-2 record in 2017-18. That's obviously exceptional, but the underlying numbers are a bit more concerning. His playoff GAA stands at 3.09 in 13 contests and his save percentage is a putrid .894. Villalta has the size (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) that all NHL teams are looking for, but the 2017 third-round pick remains a long-term project despite the fact he has a legitimate chance to lead his team to a Memorial Cup this season.