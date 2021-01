Villalta (undisclosed) was deemed unable to participate in Saturday's practice, John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio reports.

The team didn't reveal what Villalta is dealing with. The 21-year-old is a long shot to make the NHL roster out of training camp with Jonathan Quick, Cal Petersen (undisclosed) and Troy Grosenick in the fold. Villalta likely will wind up with AHL Ontario to start the year.