Amadio registered a goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

Amadio factored in on the Kings' last two goals, scoring to make it 4-1 in the second period before setting up Tyler Toffoli in the third. The two-point effort snapped a seven-game drought for Amadio, who now has seven points and 38 shots in 20 contests.