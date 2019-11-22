Kings' Michael Amadio: Adds pair of points
Amadio registered a goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.
Amadio factored in on the Kings' last two goals, scoring to make it 4-1 in the second period before setting up Tyler Toffoli in the third. The two-point effort snapped a seven-game drought for Amadio, who now has seven points and 38 shots in 20 contests.
