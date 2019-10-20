Kings' Michael Amadio: Adds power-play assist
Amadio registered a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.
Amadio had the secondary assist on Ilya Kovalchuk's goal in the second period. The 23-year-old center has four points in eight games this year, while adding 21 shots on goal. He'll be worth a deeper look than most fourth-liners, as he sees some second-unit power-play time.
