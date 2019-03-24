Kings' Michael Amadio: Ascends to big club
The Kings recalled Amadio from AHL Ontario on Sunday.
Coach Willie Desjardins has made Ilya Kovalchuk a healthy scratch in three of the last four games, and Kovalchuk has voiced his displeasure, saying it was even more frustrating that he was sitting out while the team was playing seven defensemen instead of getting the young guys more experience. The Kings brass may have heard his pleas, since Amadio, who is 22 years old, will be immediately available for the Kings' road trip starting Monday in Calgary.
