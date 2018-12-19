Kings' Michael Amadio: Assigned to AHL affiliate
The Kings assigned Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times to AHL Ontario on Wednesday.
The Kings decided to send Amadio, Austin Wagner and Sean Walker to the minors in advance of the upcoming holiday roster freeze. The 22-year-old pivot will likely suit up for the Reign on Friday against AHL San Diego, but he could be back with the big club in advance of Saturday's matchup with San Jose.
