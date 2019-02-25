Kings' Michael Amadio: Assigned to AHL
Amadio was demoted to AHL Ontario on Monday.
Amadio had points in two of his last three games at the NHL level, but the Kings still made the decision to send him down to their AHL affiliate on deadline day. He has two goals, nine assists, and has posted an even rating in 14 minor-league appearances this season. Los Angeles could summon Amadio back to the NHL immediately, as these types of transactions happen a lot this time of year, as clubs seek to use all available avenues to make sure certain players remain eligible for AHL playoffs.
