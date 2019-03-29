Kings' Michael Amadio: Assists in consecutive games
Amadio notched an assist and two shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Canucks.
Amadio has an assist in each of his two appearances since being recalled from AHL Ontario. The Canadian forward has earned 10 points in 39 games this season, two points better than his production from last year. Amadio has yet to make much of an impact in fantasy circles.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...