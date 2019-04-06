Amadio was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Saturday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Amadio -- who has 80 games' worth of NHL experience -- should be a key mentor for the Reign, but just like the Kings, the minor-league team is in last place within its division. The 22-year-old absolutely shredded junior-league competition with OHL North Bay, but he's met his match in the pros, and has just 21 points through 80 top-level contests.