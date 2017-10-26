Kings' Michael Amadio: Called up Thursday
Amadio was recalled from AHL Ontario on Thursday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Leading up to his call-up to the parent club, Amadio registered two helpers in five games for the Reign. The 21-year-old really dropped jaws with OHL North Bay in 2015-16, dropping 98 points (50 goals, 48 assists) in 68 regular-season games and 18 in 11 during the playoffs. With point-packing veteran Jeff Carter (ankle) out for the long haul, Amadio will be a nice depth option down the middle.
