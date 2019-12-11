Kings' Michael Amadio: Delivers assist in win
Amadio notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.
Amadio had the secondary helper on Tyler Toffoli's second-period goal. With four points over his last eight games, Amadio has recently done well to produce depth offense. The 23-year-old has 11 points and 52 shots on goal through 30 games this season.
