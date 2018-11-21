Amadio was returned to AHL Ontario on Wednesday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports.

The Kings have a new coach in Willie Desjardins -- who succeeds John Stevens -- and it's apparent that the new bench boss thinks Amadio would benefit from additional seasoning in the minors. The stats tell the tale in that regard, as LA's 2014 third-round (90th overall) pick has just one goal representing his point total in conjunction with a minus-7 rating through 13 games at the top level this season.