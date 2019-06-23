Amadio was handed a two-way qualifying offer from the Kings on Sunday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Under the terms of his qualifying offer, Amadio would earn $650,000 on a two-way deal that would allow him to continue playing in both the AHL and NHL. The 23-year-old has exactly 80 games of NHL experience, accruing 10 goals and 21 points in that span. The Kings now have the right to match any offer to Amadio, or could receive draft compensation should they choose to decline to match.