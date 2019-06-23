Kings' Michael Amadio: Draws qualifying offer
Amadio was handed a two-way qualifying offer from the Kings on Sunday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Under the terms of his qualifying offer, Amadio would earn $650,000 on a two-way deal that would allow him to continue playing in both the AHL and NHL. The 23-year-old has exactly 80 games of NHL experience, accruing 10 goals and 21 points in that span. The Kings now have the right to match any offer to Amadio, or could receive draft compensation should they choose to decline to match.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...