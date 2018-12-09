Amadio picked up two assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

He had only one point (a goal) in 18 games for the Kings this season prior to Saturday's performance. Amadio has little left to prove as a scorer in the AHL, racking up 27 goals and 79 points in 103 career games, but the 22-year-old has seen only fourth-line opportunities so far in Los Angeles.