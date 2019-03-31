Amadio potted his fifth goal of the year in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against the Blackhawks.

Amadio has a three-game point streak rolling since returning to the Kings' lineup on March 26, firing six shots on goal in that span. The fourth-line center has only averaged 10:06 per game this season, but he's picked up 11 points in 40 appearances.

