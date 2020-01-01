Play

Amadio had an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Amadio has slipped down the lineup recently -- his assist snapped a six-game point drought that likely earned him the role reduction. He now has a career-high 14 points and 68 shots on goal in 40 games this season. If the 23-year-old can find more consistency, he'll likely see more ice time follow.

