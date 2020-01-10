Amadio notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Amadio found Adrian Kempe with four seconds left in the first period, with the goal producing a 4-0 lead. In his last 11 games, Amadio has just two helpers and 21 shots. He was better earlier in the year, with a season stat line of six tallies, nine assists and 76 shots in 44 contests.