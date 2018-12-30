Kings' Michael Amadio: Heads back to AHL
The Kings reassigned Amadio to AHL Ontario on Sunday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Amadio has lived out of his suitcase in December, as it's his third time being recalled and sent back down this month. The 22-year-old pivot has four points in 28 big-club games this year while averaging just 9:33 per contest.
